Kristaps Porzingis is ready, and the Knicks are desperate :0

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

"The Latvian Freak" doesn't have the same ring to it, but Kristaps Porzingis is back to rescue the Knicks. The 7-foot-3 phenom is ready for his return as the Knicks, desperate to break a six-game losing streak, face the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Friday's rematch at the Bradley Center.

