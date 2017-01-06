Kristaps Porzingis is ready, and the Knicks are desperate :0

"The Latvian Freak" doesn't have the same ring to it, but Kristaps Porzingis is back to rescue the Knicks. The 7-foot-3 phenom is ready for his return as the Knicks, desperate to break a six-game losing streak, face the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Friday's rematch at the Bradley Center.

