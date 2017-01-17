Kevin Durant, Warriors cruise past ic...

Kevin Durant, Warriors cruise past ice-cold Rockets: Takeaways

The Golden State Warriors rolled past the ice-cold Houston Rockets on Friday, earning a 125-108 win and improving to 37-6. Unlike the first time these two teams met , the Rockets never found their flow from 3-point range, and the Warriors pulled away with a familiar third-quarter run.

