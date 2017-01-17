Kerr keeps Warriors winning with yoga, creative approach
In this Jan. 12, 2017 photo, Golden State Warriors assistant coach for player development Bruce Fraser smiles while doing a yoga pose before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Detroit Pistons in Oakland, Calif. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Golden State a day off from the practice floor one day last week so they could practice yoga instead.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
