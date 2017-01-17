Kerr keeps Warriors winning with yoga, creative approach
Anderson Varejao lowered his 6-foot-11 frame into a runner's lunge and raised one arm high into the air to add a twist, demonstrating after a recent shootaround the new yoga pose he just learned. Then, he took it up a notch and attempted an airplane balancing pose on one leg with his arms spread wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC