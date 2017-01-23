Kerr calls some players' All-Star votes a 'mockery'
Golden State coach Steve Kerr wishes players had taken their voting for the NBA All-Star Game more seriously, calling it a "mockery" after nearly 300 players in the league wound up on at least one ballot. Players had a say in deciding starters for next month's game in New Orleans, with their selections accounting for 25 percent of someone's total score in the balloting.
