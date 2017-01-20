Johnny O'Bryant named D-League Player of Week

Forward/center Johnny O'Bryant III of the Northern Arizona Suns today was named NBA Development League Performer of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 9 through Sunday, Jan. 15. O'Bryant averaged 24.0 points and 17.0 rebounds for the week as the Phoenix Suns' NBA D-League affiliate went 2-0. He opened the week with 22 points, 17 rebounds and three steals in a 94-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 10. In his next game, O'Bryant made a season-high four three-pointers on his way to 26 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and handed out three assists in a 121-90 win against the Grand Rapids Drive on Jan. 14. For the season, the 23-year-old O'Bryant is averaging 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 22 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHoops.