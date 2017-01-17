Joel Embiid took a shot at Milwaukee on Instagram
Joel Embiid took a shot at Milwaukee on Instagram Seems harsh. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j61sz8 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reaches for a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC