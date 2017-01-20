Jeff Green lifts Orlando Magic over Milwaukee Bucks 112-96
When the Orlando Magic played terribly in a loss Wednesday night in New Orleans, Magic forward Jeff Green said he and his teammates needed to bring anger to the court during their next game. With their season in danger of slipping away, the Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 at Amway Center with some old-fashioned heart and hustle.
