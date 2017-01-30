Giannis blossoms into playmaking All-Star for Bucks

In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. Antetokounmpo, the do-it-all franchise cornerstone for the Milwaukee Bucks, has blossomed into an NBA All-Star nearly a year after coach Jason Kidd made him the team's primary ball-handler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.