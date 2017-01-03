Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he'd be ...

Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he'd be an All-Star lock with a different last name

Using the hashtag #GreekFreak and #NBAVOTE doesn't count as an All-Star vote for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks forward is still racking up plenty of votes. In fact, the 22-year-old star is trailing only LeBron James in All-Star voting among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

