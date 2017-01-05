Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Off Team B...

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Off Team Bus to Celebrate Game-Winner with Greek Fans

"Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo hit the game-winning shot against the Knicks in NYC Wednesday night ... and then GOT OFF THE TEAM BUS to celebrate with Greek fans who were chanting his name. Giannis was born and raised in Greece -- and played pro ball there before being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013.

