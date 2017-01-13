Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's 116-108 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks

Wrapping up a season-long six-game road trip in Milwaukee on Friday, Miami offered little resistance to the Bucks, dropping a 116-108 decision in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicates. The Heat never led, falling behind by 21 points in the second quarter and never really getting back into the game despite a couple of fourth quarter runs that cut the deficit back to single digits.

