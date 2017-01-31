Fears eased for Australian NBA player...

Fears eased for Australian NBA player Thon Maker over Donald Trump's travel ban

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Concerns Australian NBA basketballer Thon Maker could be adversely affected by a controversial immigration order from US president Donald Trump have been allayed by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The Australian prime minister said on Tuesday that Australian dual nationals will be able to travel to the US after being exempted from the president's immigration ban.

