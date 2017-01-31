Fears eased for Australian NBA player Thon Maker over Donald Trump's travel ban
Concerns Australian NBA basketballer Thon Maker could be adversely affected by a controversial immigration order from US president Donald Trump have been allayed by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The Australian prime minister said on Tuesday that Australian dual nationals will be able to travel to the US after being exempted from the president's immigration ban.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
