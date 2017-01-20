ESPN Adds Houston Rockets-Milwaukee Bucks Telecast to its NBA Schedule

ESPN has made an update to its NBA telecast schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18: the Houston Rockets and early M.V.P. candidate James Harden will host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 8 p.m. ET. This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Atlanta Hawks-Detroit Pistons game.

