Eric Bledsoe with 40 points, Suns hand Raptors third straight loss
Eric Bledsoe poured in 40 points and Devin Booker added 20 more as the Phoenix Suns beat Toronto 115-103 on Sunday to hand the Raptors their first three-game losing skid in over a year. Toronto led by eight points in the fourth quarter but the Suns used a 20-7 run to take control of the game.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Fri
|SOO
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
