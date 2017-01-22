Eric Bledsoe with 40 points, Suns hand Raptors third straight loss

Eric Bledsoe poured in 40 points and Devin Booker added 20 more as the Phoenix Suns beat Toronto 115-103 on Sunday to hand the Raptors their first three-game losing skid in over a year. Toronto led by eight points in the fourth quarter but the Suns used a 20-7 run to take control of the game.

