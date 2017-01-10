Embiid scores 26, 76ers beat Raptors ...

Embiid scores 26, 76ers beat Raptors 94-89

" Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and the resurgent Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games. Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game.

