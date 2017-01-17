Embiid scores 26, 76ers beat Raptors 94-89
Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and the resurgent Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games. Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Fri
|SOO
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
