Derrick Rose not with Knicks for game against Pelicans

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives the ball into the Indiana Pacer's defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives the ball into the Indiana Pacer's defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.