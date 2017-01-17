Covington, Sixers rally for 93-92 win over Blazers

Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead the streaking Philadelphia 76ers to a come-from-behind 93-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Ersan Ilyasova scored 24 points and Joel Embiid added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists before leaving the game with an injury for the Sixers, who have won four straight and eight of their last 10. Embiid, who sparked the recent surge, suffered a bruised left knee in the second half and didn't play the final 8:50 of the game.

