Covington, Sixers rally for 93-92 win...

Covington, Sixers rally for 93-92 win over Blazers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead the streaking Philadelphia 76ers to a come-from-behind 93-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Ersan Ilyasova scored 24 points and Joel Embiid added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists before leaving the game with an injury for the Sixers, who have won four straight and eight of their last 10. Embiid, who sparked the recent surge, suffered a bruised left knee in the second half and didn't play the final 8:50 of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. 15 hr SOO 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC