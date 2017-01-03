Clippers can be dangerous again soon ...

Clippers can be dangerous again soon - if they can stay healthy

14 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Clippers have struggled lately without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, but once they're back, expect Los Angeles to turn from prey to predator again. The Chris Paul-less Clippers continued to inch their way back in the right direction Wednesday with a 115-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

