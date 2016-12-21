Bulls, Cavaliers, Bucks among NBA winners
" Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying the Chicago Bulls to a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Butler was a point shy of his career high, which he achieved on Jan. 14, 2016 at Philadelphia.
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
