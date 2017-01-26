Bucks vs Raptors Preview: Slumping Bucks head across the border to face Toronto
After losing a close game against the 76ers on Wednesday 114-109, the Bucks look to find their footing against a Toronto Raptors team that has struggled of late as well. Crossing the border for this frigid, northern matchup won't be easy for a struggling Bucks team and their leaky defense against a Raptors squad that's prone to put up points at will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC