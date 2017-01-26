Bucks vs Raptors Preview: Slumping Bucks head across the border to face Toronto

After losing a close game against the 76ers on Wednesday 114-109, the Bucks look to find their footing against a Toronto Raptors team that has struggled of late as well. Crossing the border for this frigid, northern matchup won't be easy for a struggling Bucks team and their leaky defense against a Raptors squad that's prone to put up points at will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.