Bucks vs. Knicks Preview: Bucks Enter Bright Lights of NYC

A quick stop at home to kick off 2017 Monday evening to top the Oklahoma City Thunder, 98-94, now sees the Milwaukee Bucks heading due east for the first half of a home-and-home with the New York Knicks. The Bucks scrapped their way back over .500 with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Russell Westbrook and his OKC Thunder to come into tonight with a record of 17-16.

