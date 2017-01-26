Bucks' Parker not chosen for Eastern Conferencea

Bucks' Parker not chosen for Eastern ...

Bucks' Parker not chosen for Eastern Conference

Bucks forward Jabari Parker was not selected as an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game but put himself in the conversation with a strong first half of the season. Bucks' Parker not chosen for Eastern Conference all-stars Bucks forward Jabari Parker was not selected as an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game but put himself in the conversation with a strong first half of the season.

