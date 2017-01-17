Bucks' Parker is out of lineup for breaking team rule
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami after breaking a team rule. Kidd declined to elaborate on the move, which came after the Bucks held a long players-only meeting following a loss Friday at Orlando.
