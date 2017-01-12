Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo makes st...

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo makes statement to be among NBA's best

15 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry would lead most people's shortlist of greatest players currently in the NBA, but one young man not usually in that conversation is starting to make his case. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, is playing on another level right now.

