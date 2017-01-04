Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-h...

Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-handed Heat, 99-90

16 hrs ago

Devin Booker scored 27 points - 18 in the second half - and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90 on Tuesday night. The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami.

Chicago, IL

