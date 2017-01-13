Booker Breaks Franchise Record, but Dallas Demurs

In what could have been called a revenge game for Dallas, the Suns threw everything they could at the Mavericks defense, it just wasn't enough. Until the 4th quarter finished up, the story for last night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City was going to be that the Suns just weren't aggressive enough; that the Mavs looked like they wanted the win more than Phoenix; and that the Mavs played a fundamental style of basketball that the Suns' sloppy offense just couldn't keep up with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.