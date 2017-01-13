Booker Breaks Franchise Record, but D...

Booker Breaks Franchise Record, but Dallas Demurs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Valley of the Suns

In what could have been called a revenge game for Dallas, the Suns threw everything they could at the Mavericks defense, it just wasn't enough. Until the 4th quarter finished up, the story for last night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City was going to be that the Suns just weren't aggressive enough; that the Mavs looked like they wanted the win more than Phoenix; and that the Mavs played a fundamental style of basketball that the Suns' sloppy offense just couldn't keep up with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC