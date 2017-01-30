And you were worried about the Warriors defense

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant blocks Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan from making a shot as Draymond Green also adds pressure in the fourth quarter of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Yes. Remember at the beginning the season when people were freaking out about what the Warriors lost in pursuit of Kevin Durant? Were you one of the people regretting the move because losing Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes and Festus Ezeli hurt the defense too much? Three months later, the Warriors have a top defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.