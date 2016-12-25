Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington tries to redeem themselves after rough loss in Milwaukee
When: Monday, December 26 at 7:00 pm Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and the Wizards Radio App Wizards: Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House , Jason Smith Bucks: Khris Middleton , Michael Beasley , Rashad Vaughn The Wizards and Bucks come into Monday's game facing two very different dilemmas. Washington won't have any problems finding motivation after their worst loss of the season, but just playing harder and playing at home won't fix all the issues Washington had on Friday night in Milwaukee.
