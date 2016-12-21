Warriors call up Damian Jones from D-...

Warriors call up Damian Jones from D-League

Jones has been called up from Golden State's NBA Development League affiliate in Santa Cruz, with which he averaged seven points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes in his most recent three-game stint. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes of Santa Cruz's 102-74 win Friday over the Erie BayHawks.

Chicago, IL

