Warriors call up Damian Jones from D-League
Jones has been called up from Golden State's NBA Development League affiliate in Santa Cruz, with which he averaged seven points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes in his most recent three-game stint. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes of Santa Cruz's 102-74 win Friday over the Erie BayHawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC