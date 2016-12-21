Towns, Timberwolves beat Suns 115-108
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 115-108 on Monday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points and Zach LaVine added 23 for the Timberwolves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC