The king of 2016: LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Year

In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts to no call being called on his shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, James, who ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship and used his superstar platform to address social causes, was chosen as The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year.

