Steve Kerr: Matthew Dellavedova's absence from Cavs 'jumps out'
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the biggest difference he sees in the Cavs from the past two seasons is the absence of Matthew Dellavedova. "Dellavedova's absence jumps out," Kerr said, before the Cavs and Warriors were to meet on Christmas Day for the renewal of their rivalry.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
