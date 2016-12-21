Recap: Cavs 109, Warriors 108
The Cavs and Warriors put on a show for Christmas. After gifting fans seven beautiful games over the summer, they added another one today that went down to the final seconds, despite the Cavs being down by 14 early in the 4th quarter.
