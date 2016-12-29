Quick Reaction: Warriors 121, Raptors 111
Got more of a look in the second half most likely due to the fact that he won't be playing tomorrow in the back to back, and didn't look that much better. 4 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- 21 MIN, 7 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 2-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Valanciunas just doesn't matchup well against the Warriors.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
