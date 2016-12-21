Pistons ran over by hot-shooting Bucks
The Detroit Pistons faltered on the defensive end Wednesday night, watching as the Milwaukee Bucks shot 57 percent and hit 11 triples in a 119-94 loss at the Palace. Milwaukee, who had lost three of its last four games, topped 30 points in the first two quarters, hit 90 by the end of the third and scored 56 in the paint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC