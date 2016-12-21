Pistons ran over by hot-shooting Bucks

Pistons ran over by hot-shooting Bucks

The Detroit Pistons faltered on the defensive end Wednesday night, watching as the Milwaukee Bucks shot 57 percent and hit 11 triples in a 119-94 loss at the Palace. Milwaukee, who had lost three of its last four games, topped 30 points in the first two quarters, hit 90 by the end of the third and scored 56 in the paint.

