Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz 12/31 Game Preview

Season Series - Utah leads 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 91-83 Last Matchup - December 6, 2016, Utah won 112-105 Suns' Last Game - Win over the Toronto Raptors 99-91 Jazz' Last Game - Win over the Philadelphia 76ers 100-83 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.8 Opp PTS/G: 113.6 Jazz' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 99.2 Opp PTS/G: 95.0 The Phoenix Suns earned their biggest win of the season two nights ago against the 2nd best team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors. Led by a big night from Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix's defense held Toronto in check and after a lackluster first quarter, the Suns were able to hang on to defeat the Raptors, their second win in their last four games.

