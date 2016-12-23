Phoenix Suns' defense finally shows u...

Phoenix Suns' defense finally shows up in win over Philadelphia 76ers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns' defense finally shows up in win over Philadelphia 76ers The Suns finally started playing some defense and that was the difference in its win over Philadelphia Friday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ipKPhb Suns center Tyson Chandler goes up for a layup in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Late in the first quarter of the Suns' game Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers a frustrated fan sitting near Phoenix's bench yelled, "This isn't Golden State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,002

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC