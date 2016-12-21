NBA: Cousins returns from ejection to finish with 55 points
DeMarcus Cousins finished with a season-high 55 points and a three-point play with 35 seconds left, following a short-lived ejection, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Kings forward scored on a driving layup and then appeared to receive his second technical foul when he shouted at the Portland players and his mouthpiece flew toward the Blazers' bench.
