NBA Capsules

Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit an 18-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury Wednesday night to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Butler scored nine points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to rally Chicago.

