Links to the Present: "A Christmas MiraCLE" Edition

With two close wins against the Milwaukee Bucks this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced their share of highs and lows on the road to their Christmas Day game against The Golden State Warriors. While beating the Bucks in overtime 114-108 on Tuesday and 113-102 this past Wednesday, LeBron James is continuing his journey movin' on up on the NBA all-time scorers list.

