Kevin Love (knee) is questionable for Tuesday against Milwaukee

Kevin Love did not practice Monday and is questionable for the Cavs' game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a minor left knee injury suffered during Saturday's win, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue said Love "banged knees" with a Laker -- turns out it was Larry Nance Jr. -- during the Cavs' 119-108 win.

