Karl rips into 'conundrum' Anthony, others in new book

Thursday Dec 22

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl takes aim at New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and others in his upcoming book "Furious George," calling Anthony a "conundrum" and a "user of people" during their time together. Anthony, who spent his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Nuggets -- including 6 1/2 under Karl's direction from 2005 until early 2011, was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it," according to Karl.

