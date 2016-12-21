Karl rips into 'conundrum' Anthony, others in new book
Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl takes aim at New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and others in his upcoming book "Furious George," calling Anthony a "conundrum" and a "user of people" during their time together. Anthony, who spent his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Nuggets -- including 6 1/2 under Karl's direction from 2005 until early 2011, was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it," according to Karl.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
