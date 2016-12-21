James Harden produces an NBA record triple-double as Houston Rockets down the New York Knicks
James Harden has produced a NBA record 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed New York Knicks 129-122. MVP contender Harden became the first player to register more than 50 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in an NBA game, according to the Rockets.
