J.R. Smith needs surgery on injured right thumb

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fear the Sword

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst , Smith needs surgery on his right thumb after injuring it last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Near the end of the first half, Smith hit swiped down while trying to steal the ball from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

