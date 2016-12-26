FanDuel NBA Daily Picks and Pivots - December 26

Dec 15, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gets some hang time over Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo after dunking a basket in the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls 108-97.

