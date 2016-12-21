Durant, Warriors rally for 117-101 wi...

Durant, Warriors rally for 117-101 win against Nets

Kevin Durant had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors turned an ugly start into an easy finish in a 117-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors, who opened a three-game road trip that leads into their NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland on Christmas.

