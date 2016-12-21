Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has thumb ...

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has thumb surgery, to miss 12-14 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith will miss 12 to 14 weeks after having surgery to repair a "complex fracture" of his right thumb, the team announced Friday. Smith suffered the injury while swiping down on Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo?during the first half of Tuesday's 114-108 overtime road victory against the Bucks.

