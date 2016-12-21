Cavaliers G Smith out 12-14 weeks after thumb surgery
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith will miss 12 to 14 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a "complex fracture" of his right thumb, the team announced Friday. Smith's surgery was completed Friday morning at the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Montrose, Ohio.
